DeMarcus Ware scoffs at retirement, promises a big 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware knows people think he could retire this offseason. And he thinks that’s silly.

Ware released a statement after back surgery in which he insisted that he’ll be just fine and will play and play well in 2017.

“I’ve noticed critics always count you out because that’s what they want to see according to THEIR timetable of your life,” Ware wrote. “In life, there are people of many words, but far less people of action.”

Ware insisted that “there’s still fire in my heart to do work.”

“And if you don’t know the kind of work I’m referring to, you’ll see this ’17 season,” Ware wrote.

The question is where Ware will ply his wares. He has a career-low four sacks this year, he becomes a free agent this offseason, and he’ll turn 35 in July. Not many 35-year-olds coming off career-worst seasons and back surgeries get big contracts in free agency. He’ll have to settle for a deal with little guaranteed money. But he sounds like he’s ready to prove he can still play.