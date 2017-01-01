Dolphins get on board before half, trail 20-7

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 2:37 PM EST

For a fair portion of the first quarter, it looked like the Patriots would be able to stroll into halftime content that they’d done enough to win Sunday’s game over the Dolphins.

They still hold a comfortable lead, but it will take more than sleepwalking through the rest of the proceedings to ensure they take the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown from Matt Moore late in the second quarter and Stephen Gostkowski missed a 52-yard field goal just before halftime to send New England into the break with a 20-7 lead.

It was 14-0 after their first two possessions of the game. Tom Brady threw touchdown passes to Martellus Bennett and Michael Floyd, who reached the end zone for the first time as a Patriot by bulling his way through several Dolphins defenders. Floyd has seen extended playing time with Malcolm Mitchell missing the game due to a knee injury.

The Patriots seemed set to extend that lead to three touchdowns after a Logan Ryan interception, but wide receiver Julian Edelman was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after reacting to Dolphins corner Bobby McCain with an apparent head butt following an incompletion in the end zone. New England settled for a field goal and added another later in the second quarter, which left the Dolphins with a chance to create some hope with Landry’s touchdown.

We’ll see if they do anything with it in the second half or if the Patriots are flying home with the top seed in hand.