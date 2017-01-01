Eagles top Cowboys, finish 7-9

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 4:35 PM EST

The Eagles scored the last 17 points Sunday and finished their season on a positive note with a 27-13 win over the Cowboys.

The Eagles finish 7-9. The 13-3 Cowboys are on to the playoffs and will play in two weeks as the NFC’s top seed.

There wasn’t much drama, except in the pressbox. The biggest story was Tony Romo replacing Dak Prescott in the second quarter and leading an 81-yard touchdown drive. It was Romo’s first game action since Thanksgiving 2015, and it was the only series he played.

Mark Sanchez finished the game. Carson Wentz threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the Eages, both to Zach Ertz.

Ertz caught 13 passes for 139 yards. The Eagles put it away in the last two minutes after they blocked a punt and Terrell Watson had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Several Cowboys regulars, including NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott and leading tackler Sean Lee, were held out of the game. The Cowboys had already clinched the No. 1 seed, and the most interested team in the result may have been the Browns, who hold the Eagles’ 2017 first-round pick.