Elliott a spectator at start of Cowboys-Eagles

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

The Cowboys got the ball first Sunday vs. the Eagles, and Darren McFadden was their starting running back.

Ezekiel Elliott is active and in uniform, but Elliott was standing on the sidelines looking that will be his view for the day.

The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Elliott leads the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and most of the other Cowboys’ regulars started — mostly because someone has to — but it remains to be seen how much they’ll play. Left tackle Tyron Smith is not playing due to a knee injury but is expected to be ready for the playoffs in two weeks, and linebacker Sean Lee did not start despite being active.

Quarterback Tony Romo is active, as is fellow backup Mark Sanchez.