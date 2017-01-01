 Skip to content

Elliott a spectator at start of Cowboys-Eagles

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 1:11 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown as teammate Dez Bryant #88 celebrates as the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys got the ball first Sunday vs. the Eagles, and Darren McFadden was their starting running back.

Ezekiel Elliott is active and in uniform, but Elliott was standing on the sidelines looking that will be his view for the day.

The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Elliott leads the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and most of the other Cowboys’ regulars started — mostly because someone has to — but it remains to be seen how much they’ll play. Left tackle Tyron Smith is not playing due to a knee injury but is expected to be ready for the playoffs in two weeks, and linebacker Sean Lee did not start despite being active.

Quarterback Tony Romo is active, as is fellow backup Mark Sanchez.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
1 Response to “Elliott a spectator at start of Cowboys-Eagles”
  1. babyjunkie says: Jan 1, 2017 1:28 PM

    Hey yeah! Go DALLES!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!