Emmanuel Sanders out with a foot injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

The Broncos have an early 7-0 lead on the Raiders, but the news isn’t all good.

They can’t go to the playoffs even with a win, and now they have an injury to worry about.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has already been ruled out for the rest of the day, after injuring his left foot on the first drive.

The Broncos marched downfield reasonably easily on that drive, with Devontae Booker scoring an 11-yard touchdown.

The Raiders aren’t doing much offensively, on a day when they still have plenty to play for. If they lose and the Chiefs beat the Chargers, they’d fall to the wild card round next week.