Falcons clinch No. 2 seed with win over Saints

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

The Falcons have next week off.

Atlanta turned in a very impressive performance today, beating New Orleans 38-32 to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Falcons finish the season at 11-5 and will open the playoffs at home in two weeks.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had an outstanding game, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and strengthened his case to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Julio Jones had a typically strong game, as did running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. The Falcons’ offense is going to be tough to stop in the playoffs.

And the Falcons’ defense is playing well, too. Vic Beasley shook off a shoulder injury early in the game to get a sack and two tackles for loss. He’s one of the best defensive players in the NFL right now, and he’s going to be a major player to watch in the postseason.

For the Saints, Drew Brees topped 5,000 yards on the season for the fifth time in his career. Brees also broke his own NFL record for completions in a season, ending this season with 471 complete passes. That’s a tremendous accomplishment, but it’s been a disappointing year for New Orleans. The Saints finish 7-9.

The Falcons swept the Saints, won their division and served notice to the rest of the league that they’re going to be title contenders. Atlanta is two wins away from the Super Bowl.