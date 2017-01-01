Frank Gore tops 1,000 yards rushing

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 3:29 PM EST

This Colts-Jaguars game isn’t exactly one for the ages.

But it is one for the aged.

Veteran running back Frank Gore has crossed an impressive milestone, topping the 1,000-yard mark as he helped the Colts back to a 17-17 tie.

Gore’s the first Colts player to rush for 1,000 yards since 2007 (Joseph Addai), and the first player in the league at age 33 or older to do it since 1984 (John Riggins).

On a team with a suspect offensive line, Gore’s achievement is that much more impressive, as he continues to embody the kind of skill and effort the Colts need more of.