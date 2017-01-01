 Skip to content

Frank Gore tops 1,000 yards rushing

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 3:29 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

This Colts-Jaguars game isn’t exactly one for the ages.

But it is one for the aged.

Veteran running back Frank Gore has crossed an impressive milestone, topping the 1,000-yard mark as he helped the Colts back to a 17-17 tie.

Gore’s the first Colts player to rush for 1,000 yards since 2007 (Joseph Addai), and the first player in the league at age 33 or older to do it since 1984 (John Riggins).

On a team with a suspect offensive line, Gore’s achievement is that much more impressive, as he continues to embody the kind of skill and effort the Colts need more of.

5 Responses to “Frank Gore tops 1,000 yards rushing”
  1. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 1, 2017 3:36 PM

    A rare bright spot for one of 2016’s JV teams.

  2. faithful49er707 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:39 PM

    True professional

    Add another 49ER to Canton

  3. nhpats says: Jan 1, 2017 3:41 PM

    Grigson is getting a banner ready…

  4. umassdebatingteam says: Jan 1, 2017 3:58 PM

    Sounds banner worthy to me.

  5. captainwhodat says: Jan 1, 2017 4:38 PM

    a real professional…

