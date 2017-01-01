Gates ties Gonzalez with 111th career touchdown catch

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 8:08 PM EST

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates caught his 111th career touchdown pass Sunday, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most ever by a tight end.

Gates, 36, said recently that he hasn’t decided on his future plans but is “learning towards” returning for another season in 2017.

His 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter Sunday was Gates’ seventh of this season. He’s played 14 seasons, all with the Chargers, since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2003. He was a basketball star at Kent State and didn’t play a down of college football.

Gates is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three time first-team All-Pro.