Gates ties Gonzalez with 111th career touchdown catch

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates caught his 111th career touchdown pass Sunday, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most ever by a tight end.
Gates, 36, said recently that he hasn’t decided on his future plans but is “learning towards” returning for another season in 2017.
His 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter Sunday was Gates’ seventh of this season. He’s played 14 seasons, all with the Chargers, since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2003. He was a basketball star at Kent State and didn’t play a down of college football.
Gates is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three time first-team All-Pro.
Gonzo was way better, no comparison.
Doubtful someone from Toronto has seen much of #85 over the past 14 years, otherwise this person wouldn’t make such a laughable statement.
No shade on Gonzalez, but Antonio will go down as one the of the top-ten NFL Tight-Ends of all time: years from now Phillip Rivers to Antonio Gates will stand the test of time for the literal beauty of their combination in touchdown arts.
No one in the AFC West for the last 2 decades would trade Gates for Gonzalez; again, no knock on Gonzalez, but Gates IS Gates!
Antonio says he is coming back for 2017/8: this little bit of positivity gives we bolt fans a glimmer of hope for our team.