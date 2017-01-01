Giants defense pitches a shutout through two quarters

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

The Giants will be on the road for another game next weekend, but their defense certainly isn’t taking it easy so far this Sunday.

They’ve sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins three times and held the Redskins to four first downs through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game at FedEx Field. Their offense has put together a pair of scoring drives and the Giants lead 10-0 as a result.

Washington’s offense hasn’t been able to run the ball and they’ve run just 23 offensive plays due their inability to pick up first downs. For a team that needs a win in order to advance to the postseason and has been carried by its offense for long stretches this year, that’s a rough state of affairs and one that will require some serious halftime adjustments.

Of course, some of the adjustments may come from the other side of the field. The Giants may decide that some of their regulars are in need of some time off as the rest of the game plays out, which might help the Redskins find the footing that has eluded them so far in Week 17.