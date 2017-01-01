Giants out to 10-0 lead in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

The Giants can’t help their playoff seeding with a win on Sunday, but they can do their part to crush the hopes that the Redskins have of advancing to the postseason.

So far, so good on that front. Rashad Jennings‘ two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put the Giants up 10-0 on their NFC East rivals and the Giants have been getting the better of the Redskins on both sides of the ball.

The touchdown drive was preceded by another trip into the red zone that flickered out after an intentional grounding penalty on Eli Manning, but the Giants have still piled up 144 yards to just 22 for the home team. Kirk Cousins has been sacked twice and Washington hasn’t converted a third down yet this afternoon.

In addition to the team battle, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham also took an early lead in his own battle with Redskins corner Josh Norman. The longtime antagonists have been matched up all afternoon and Norman was penalized for a late hit out of bounds for continuing to go after Beckham on a completed pass a couple of plays before Jennings’ touchdown.