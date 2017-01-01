Glazer: Could Bill O’Brien be the surprise firing?

At a time when everyone in the media is trying to identify this year’s Lovie Smith before it happens (and the media possibly already has done that by sniffing out the potential resignation of Gary Kubiak), Jay Glazer of FOX suggests that this year’s surprise firing could be Bill O’Brien in Houston.
Much depends on how far the Texans progress in the postseason, obviously. If they go early, a change could be more likely.
Glazer says the two sides have never really meshed in Houston. Still, O’Brien has had success despite having holes on the roster. As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle explained this week on PFT Live, blame for the decision to sign quarterback Brock Osweiler falls to O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith jointly.
If O’Brien goes (and it would be a mutual parting more than a firing) and Smith stays, Smith’s tenure would extend to a third head coach. Which would raise some eyebrows.
O’Brien’s unexpected arrival into the coaching market would raise eyebrows, too. He potentially would rocket to the top of the list of available coaches — if he ends up being available before the jobs fill up.
Possible Josh McDaniels replacement as OC in Foxborough?
they’re in the playoffs. You’re going to fire him?!? Think your GM is quite to blame for the holes to fill and lack of depth. Lamar Miller as your big RB FA signing wasn’t real bright…you can draft a RB for much, much less.
That would be dumb he would get a new job instantly probably in Denver.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Zimmer gets fired in Minnesota. He systematically lost his team over a period of several weeks and 3 – 4 years has been the “shelf life” of Minnesota coaches going all the way back to Tice. There’s also the possibility that Spieldope will ax Zimmer in hopes of saving his own job.
Glazer just makes stuff up as he goes.
Seems like these potential coaching vacancies are just hypotheticals thrown out by football “insiders” to see what name sticks. Hey, why don’t we throw out Adam Gase and Andy Reid as surprise firings while we’re at it…..
rodgerstonelson says:
Jan 1, 2017 1:16 PM
Absolutely. Glazer is like the bar girl who sleeps around so men will pay attention. If O’ Brien is responsible for Osweiller, then get rid of GM as he is redundant. If he is fired, he will be first coach hired. Therefore the only option that is evident, Glazer should be fired.
Rick Smith is apparently now part of the McNair family. That or he has farm animal pictures as I keep pointing out. No other explanation.
This is ridiculous.
Glazer just speculating for the sake of speculation.
McNair is Smith’s kids Godfather. He is to blame for Osweeiler, not O’Brien. He should go first, but won’t.