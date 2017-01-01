Glazer: Could Bill O’Brien be the surprise firing?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 1:04 PM EST

At a time when everyone in the media is trying to identify this year’s Lovie Smith before it happens (and the media possibly already has done that by sniffing out the potential resignation of Gary Kubiak), Jay Glazer of FOX suggests that this year’s surprise firing could be Bill O’Brien in Houston.

Much depends on how far the Texans progress in the postseason, obviously. If they go early, a change could be more likely.

Glazer says the two sides have never really meshed in Houston. Still, O’Brien has had success despite having holes on the roster. As John McClain of the Houston Chronicle explained this week on PFT Live, blame for the decision to sign quarterback Brock Osweiler falls to O’Brien and G.M. Rick Smith jointly.

If O’Brien goes (and it would be a mutual parting more than a firing) and Smith stays, Smith’s tenure would extend to a third head coach. Which would raise some eyebrows.

O’Brien’s unexpected arrival into the coaching market would raise eyebrows, too. He potentially would rocket to the top of the list of available coaches — if he ends up being available before the jobs fill up.