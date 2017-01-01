Half of the 2015 playoff field gets bounced

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 9:08 PM EST

The twelve-team playoff field is set. The only question is whether the Packers or the Lions will play at home next weekend.

Of the 20 teams going home for eight months, six were in the playoffs a year ago.

Yes, the NFL once again has realized 50-percent postseason turnover from one year to the next. Out are the Broncos, Bengals, Vikings, Washington, Cardinals, and Panthers.

The AFC had two new teams, with the Dolphins and Raiders replacing the Broncos and Bengals.

In the NFC, only two of six teams (the Packers and Seahawks) have returned. The new teams are the Lions, Cowboys, Falcons, and Giants.

The playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight next weekend. The schedule likely will be announced at halftime of the Packers-Lions game. The following weekend, the Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Falcons will host divisional-round games.