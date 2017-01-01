Harold Goodwin expected to get head coaching interviews

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

There’s no sign that Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will be moving on once the regular season comes to a close, but one of his top assistants is expected to talk to teams looking for a head coach of their own.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin is expected to be on the interview list for the Rams, Bills and Jaguars once he’s eligible to start talking to other clubs. Goodwin was on the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel’s list of recommended candidates for a top job.

Goodwin, who has been in his current job since 2013, interviewed with the Buccaneers last year before they hired Dirk Koetter. He has not been the play caller on offense in Arizona as Arians handles those duties, but handled the job in three of the team’s preseason games this year.

Goodwin is African-American, so interviewing him would satisfy the requirements of the Rooney Rule for all three teams and put them in position to make a hire whenever they settle on their choice.