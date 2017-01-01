Harold Goodwin to interview with Jaguars this week

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 7:20 PM EST

Yes, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin will be getting some attention in the offseason.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Goodwin is expected to interview with the Jaguars this week for the vacancy created when coach Gus Bradley was fired last month.

Last week, the Jaguars interviewed former Jacksonville and Giants coach Tom Coughlin. Other candidates include Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Lineham, Bills offensive coordinator/interim head coach Anthony Lynn, and Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone.

It’s currently believed that there’s no favorite for the job, given that it’s so early in the process. One key factor undoubtedly will be the plan that each candidate has for the ongoing development of quarterback Blake Bortles.