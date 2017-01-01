Hill delivers another touchdown as Chiefs pull away

Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill has done it again.
Hill had a 95-yard punt return late in the third quarter to extend his team’s lead over the Chargers to 34-17. With the Broncos up three scores on the Raiders, the Chiefs are a quarter from clinching the AFC West and being the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.
It was Hill’s 12th touchdown this season and the longest punt return in franchise history. The Chargers pulled within 20-17 early in the third quarter but the Chiefs are pulling away.
The Chiefs haven’t won an AFC West title since 2010.
He took a risk and it paid off. He’s so fast it’s unfair. Chiefs!!!!
Pretty blatant block in the back near the end that wasn’t called
Hill should be the Rookie of the Year, Zeke and Dak are good but which one is more valuable? Or do the two of them together make each one seem better?
He beat a pregnant woman. That is all.
Ray Lewis killed a man and he’s in the HOF