Hill delivers another touchdown as Chiefs pull away

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 6:53 PM EST

Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill has done it again.

Hill had a 95-yard punt return late in the third quarter to extend his team’s lead over the Chargers to 34-17. With the Broncos up three scores on the Raiders, the Chiefs are a quarter from clinching the AFC West and being the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

It was Hill’s 12th touchdown this season and the longest punt return in franchise history. The Chargers pulled within 20-17 early in the third quarter but the Chiefs are pulling away.

The Chiefs haven’t won an AFC West title since 2010.