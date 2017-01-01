If Kubiak goes, what’s next for Denver?

The cat is out of the bag in Denver regarding the likely resignation of coach Gary Kubiak. If/when Kubiak resigns after only two years on the job, where will the franchise go from here?
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media already has pegged Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as the leading candidate for the job, suggesting that the hire could come quickly.
Joseph, then the defensive backs coach in Cincinnati, interviewed for the Denver head-coaching job in 2015, before Kubiak was hired. Joseph has drawn rave reviews for his work in Miami this year.
Other candidates for the job two years ago have since become head coaches elsewhere, including former Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase (Dolphins), former Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (Raiders), and former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (Falcons). Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin declined to interview with the Broncos during the last hiring cycle.
Some have already speculation that John Elway could be interesting in bringing Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to Denver, where his father once coached Elway to a pair of Super Bowl wins. Whether that would occur depends in part on the current status of the relationship between Elway and Mike Shanahan; some say it’s not great.
The Broncos seem to need offensive help, but with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ contract expiring, they may have real needs on each side of the ball.
However it plays out, the Super Bowl 50 champions could be in an unexpected state of disarray. Elway has done a great job with the team over the last six years, but as they prepare for the first offseason under Elway that won’t be preceded by a playoff berth, there’s plenty of work to be done.
The 1-year dynasty has officially ended
Gotta be one of the best jobs available. Great winning culture. Proven GM. Terrific fan base. Tons of talent on defense.
I would expect them to return to their normal standing of being a mediocre franchise who is best know for being regularly curb stomped when they’ve made prior, “questionable” runs at the Super Bowl.
Sexy Rexy would be SUPER SEXY wearing Orange and Blue!!!
Just looking at a picture of Elway makes me want to punch him
They lose Kubiak and I think Phillips will be right behind him – they won’t offer him the job.
I’m not a big fan of Kubiak – he wasn’t that good in Houston – but if Denver loses both these guys they’re in serious trouble.
Can anyone remember a championship team that lost both QBs and then their coaching staff like this?
Peyton Manning, HC????
Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Hire Josh McDaniels. Secure a quality veteran RB and TE……..AFC Championship game …easily.
Of course Elway will go for a retread head coach and the aged/often injured Tony Romo because he wants to retain much of the power McDaniels would demand.
Short term solutions…unlike Belichick who wins decade after decade.
Rex.
Entering the stadium, the Ryan twins on horseback.
“John Elway could be interesting in bringing Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to Denver, where his father once coached Elway to a pair of Super Bowl wins.”
Or, you know, salary cap cheated Elway to a pair of Super Bowl wins.
Wade probably walks if they don’t promote him and especially if they bring in a young pup.
Things will get uglier before better.
The D has already declined… and the offense… went from setting NFL touchdown records… to full and complete disappearance within 2 seasons.
I would be surprised with Vance Joseph but makes sense if they don’t come to terms with Wade. Joseph will need to get experienced OC. Would think McCoy would be at top of that list once cannned by SD. That’s not that bad of a situation to be honest.
Good Luck Mister Ed
Not a broncos fan but some of these comments are nuts. They won’t hire McDaniels…..already tried that and it didn’t work. And enough of this one year dynasty crap. Won 5 straight division titles, went to two Super Bowls and won one. Unfortunately I’m a Jets fan and would have loved that kind of success
Since coming back to the Broncos, Denver’s offense has been a total disaster! Kubes conservative offensive philosophy doesn’t work.
I’m sure Dennis Erickson is interested. The Jeff George of coaches.
I don’t see them going to K Shanahan because Elway would be wedged between Mike and Kyle.
That wouldn’t be a problem elsewhere but it would be awkward in Denver.