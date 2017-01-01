 Skip to content

Jaguars up 10-0 early over Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
FILE - In a Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. A maturing Bortles and a young, improving defense was supposed to put the Jacksonville Jaguars back in the AFC South title chase. That didnt happen, so now the Jaguars will use the Jan. 1 season finale to establish draft position and maybe find a few answers before embarking on another uncertain offseason. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) AP

Maybe the Jaguars should have turned over control to Doug Marrone long ago.

Or something.

The Jaguars are out to a 10-0 lead on the Colts midway through the first quarter, as they continue to play well for their interim coach.

They beat the Titans 38-17 last week in the first game after the firing of coach Gus Bradley, and have shown something resembling a pulse.

Quarterback Blake Bortles, perhaps realizing he’s on the hot seat too, is 5-of-7 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown to tight end Ben Koyack already.

Or maybe the injury depleted Colts secondary is just unable to put up much of a fight.

3 Responses to “Jaguars up 10-0 early over Colts”
  1. fumblenuts says: Jan 1, 2017 1:41 PM

    Get rid of the coach and GM……

  2. micronin127 says: Jan 1, 2017 1:45 PM

    Jacksonville Juggernauts

  3. polksaladandy says: Jan 1, 2017 1:46 PM

    The Suck for Chuck campaign continues.

