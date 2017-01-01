Jaguars up 10-0 early over Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Maybe the Jaguars should have turned over control to Doug Marrone long ago.

Or something.

The Jaguars are out to a 10-0 lead on the Colts midway through the first quarter, as they continue to play well for their interim coach.

They beat the Titans 38-17 last week in the first game after the firing of coach Gus Bradley, and have shown something resembling a pulse.

Quarterback Blake Bortles, perhaps realizing he’s on the hot seat too, is 5-of-7 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown to tight end Ben Koyack already.

Or maybe the injury depleted Colts secondary is just unable to put up much of a fight.