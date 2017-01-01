Jay Ajayi goes for X-rays, says he’s OK

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

The Dolphins will be in Pittsburgh for a Wild Card game next weekend and they’ll be trying for their second win over the Steelers this season.

The first one came thanks to large part to running back Jay Ajayi’s breakout performance. Ajayi ran for 204 yards on 25 carries in that win and Miami’s chances of winning will look a lot better if he’s healthy enough to try for another outing like that.

It was concerning, then, to see Ajayi headed to the X-ray room after the conclusion of Sunday’s 35-14 home loss to the Patriots. Kenyan Drake got some work at the end of the game, although the size of the Patriots’ lead meant that there was an explanation other than injury to explain Ajayi’s absence from the offense.

Ajayi passed on the opportunity to share what body part was evaluated, but said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that he’s good. That’s good news for the Dolphins, although we’ll see if there’s any lingering impact when the Dolphins begin practicing this week.