Jets announce Bowles, Maccagnan will be back

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 4:32 PM EST

The rallying cry of “J-E-T-S” often is referred to derisively as “Just End The Season.” The Jets’ season ended on Sunday, and both of the organization’s key employees will be back for the 2017 season.

The Jets have announced that Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan will return for their third season.

It seemed uncertain for Bowles not long ago, given that the Jets appeared to not even try to win in three out of four games. The team floated a trial balloon to the New York Daily News earlier this week, with a “well-placed Jets source” saying, “I don’t anticipate any changes.”

Bowles is 15-17 in two years on the job. Last year, the Jets had a chance secure a playoff berth, but a loss to the Bills knocked the Jets out of the postseason field.