Jets roll over sloppy Bills to end season with a win

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

From the fake spike to the buttfumble, the Jets have been on the wrong end of some embarrassing plays over the years.

They got to feel how the other side lives on Sunday afternoon against the Bills. After a Nick Folk field goal made the score 23-3 with 3:21 left to play, Folk’s kickoff landed short of the end zone and then bounced into it under the watchful eye of Bills running back Mike Gillislee. Gillislee either didn’t know, forgot or simply didn’t care that kickoffs are live balls because he made no effort to pick the ball up. Jets defensive back Doug Middleton jumped on the ball for the final touchdown of the Jets season and a final bit of humiliation for the Bills.

Buffalo would score a touchdown in the final minute to make the final score 30-10, but the lasting memory of the game will be the 5-11 Jets getting a rare chance to celebrate someone else’s misfortune. The Jets forced three turnovers on their way to the win, including the first interception of the season for Darrelle Revis.

Revis picked off Cardale Jones, who replaced EJ Manuel in the fourth quarter in the first regular season action of his career. There’s plenty of uncertainty about what the offseason will bring in regard to Revis, but he got at least one more highlight in the NFL uniform he’s worn more often than any other.

There’s more certainty about it being Ryan Fitzpatrick’s final game with the Jets and he went out with the kind of line that the Jets were hoping to see all season. He was 20-of-30 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, which was good enough for a win on Sunday even if it was too little and too late for the Jets.