Jets up 10-3 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

When the Jets faced the Bills in Week 17 last season, they were in position to clinch a playoff berth with a win but they lost 22-17 thanks in large part to three Ryan Fitzpatrick interceptions.

The Jets have nothing on the line this Sunday and the results have been better thus far. Fitzpatrick hasn’t turned the ball over and threw a short touchdown pass to running back Bilal Powell while the team made its way to a 10-3 halftime lead. The Jets passed on a chance to extend their lead even further just before the half by waiting until three seconds were left on the clock to call a timeout ahead of Nick Folk’s field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t let Brandon Marshall’s absence affect him much thus far. He is 12-of-17 for 143 yards overall in what’s likely to be his final appearance for the Jets. Powell has added 73 yards on 11 carries to go with his touchdown catch.

The Bills offense perked up a bit on a drive that led to a Dan Carpenter field goal, but it would have been a touchdown had EJ Manuel hit an open Charles Clay just outside of the end zone. Despite the Bills ruling him out with an ankle injury earlier in the contest, the Bills may actually get LeSean McCoy back after changing his status to probable just before the half.

That’s an unusual development, especially in Week 17 when your team’s not in the playoff hunt, but the Bills could certainly use him if they’re going to avoid a losing record.