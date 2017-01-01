Jordan Reed, Janoris Jenkins active in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

The Redskins need a win to get in the playoffs and they’ll have tight end Jordan Reed in the lineup to help the cause.

Reed did not play last weekend because of a shoulder injury that’s been bothering him for several weeks, but he was able to practice this week and will spend the first afternoon of 2017 trying to get his team to the postseason for the second straight year.

Their efforts will be opposed by a Giants defense that includes cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins was out last week after suffering a back injury in Week 15 and there was some thought that the Giants would keep him out in hopes of having him at full strength in the Wild Card round, but the decision wound up going the other way.

There are no big surprises on the inactive lists for either team. Redskins safety Su’a Cravens and Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul are the most notable names, but both were ruled out well before Sunday.