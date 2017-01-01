Kubiak tells Broncos he’s retiring

After Sunday’s season-ending win over the Raiders, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said he’ll publicly address his future on Monday. He privately has shared his plans with the team.
Per multiple sources, Kubiak has told Broncos players that he will retire.
The move already has been couched as arising from health concerns. However, the extent to which changes would have been made to his coaching staff also is a factor. Kubiak did not want to show disloyalty to any of the men who helped the team win Super Bowl 50.
The staff will now surely change, perhaps dramatically. The contract of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is expiring; there’s chatter among the Broncos players that Wade will be retiring.
Jeff Fisher on line 1.
This is where Elway reels in Peyton Manning.
*Kubiac walks into an incredible party already taking place in Denver.
“Don’t mind me guys, I’m just gonna reach over here and grab me one of these spare Super Bowl rings and then get out of your way. Have a lovely day. Bye.” -Gary Kubiac
After Elway “won” his 2 SBs, we found out that the Broncos had been cheating the salary cap by $30M. There was no way they could have kept both Elway and Davis without those secret payments. The League turned a blind eye because it wanted badly for Elway to get a SB win(s). We all remember the cry, “This one’s for John!” The league waited for Elway to retire before penalizing Denver. For the most egregious violations in NFL history; violations that are the only reason Denver won those 2 SBs, they were fined $950K and a 3rd round draft choice.
In comparison, NE lost a 1st rounder and $500K for having a single camera just a few feet out of position for about 20 minutes. They lost 2 picks, $1M, and Brady for 4 games because they played outside in the cold. Remember, Indy played with deflated footballs during that same game, but received no penalties despite their long history of cheating.
Last year, Goodell tried to cover up Manning’s PED use and even manipulated the choice of refs for the AFCCG and SB. Those refs, Hochuli and Blakeman, had never allowed the Broncos to lose on their watch. A perfect 15-0. As insurance, the League placed a rabid Broncos’ fan as the replay official for the SB. You can Google the social media posts his wife was making all game. Don’t forget that all replays for the game were made by the booth and not the Blakeman. The game turned on a blown call. Newton made a beautiful pass to Cotchery. Replays all showed a clear, clean catch. Despite that, it was ruled incomplete. On the next play, Newton fumbled. Not the fumble where turtled.
It doesn’t matter who the coach is in Denver. The NFL isn’t going to bend and break rules, or ignore incredible violations for Simien. However, if Romo goes to Denver, the cheating and special treatment will be back with a vengeance!
rodgerstonelson says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:14 PM
This is where Elway reels in Peyton Manning.
———————————–
To do what?
Nick Saban to Broncos, I promise
The whole “Kubiak didn’t want to fire his offensive coaches” story is manufactured. Elway would be the one firing them, and at least some of them would get to stick around if Kubiak stayed. Now it’s a certainty that they’ll all be fired — how do you think Kubiak feels about that outcome?
“This is where Elway reels in Peyton Manning.”
Its possible he would make a good coach but no guarantee.
On the other hand given the limited pool of qualified NFL head coach candidates, which number far fewer than the number of teams, I doubt he would do worse than the crappy options and might do very well.
Its just a different aspect of the same problem. The question is would Peyton be willing to put in the 80-100 hour work weeks a head coach needs to do to be successful? Manning already has boats full of money, so his only motivation would be love of the game and missing being part of the league.
Wow!!!
ricko1112 says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:15 PM
After Elway “won” his 2 SBs, we found out that the Broncos had been cheating the salary cap by $30M. …
Man, there ain’t enough cheese in Green Bay to go with that wine.
“Nick Saban to Broncos, I promise”.
Denver is not big enough for both John Elway and Nick Saban.
Never happen!
Nick Saban isn’t leaving his current well-paying gig for ANY NFL position. I promise.
I’ve got a feeling this is where Sean Payton ends up and brings tony romo with him like he did brees in no
rodgerstonelson says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:14 PM
This is where Elway reels in Peyton Manning.
==================
Peyton had a nice career but at this point even Siemian is better.
Lol at the Sagan comment. And why would you want that? He was a mediocre NFL coach.
Why doesn’t Elway just coach too? Ya John, that way you can try to score pts with the crappy talent you’ve put together on the offensive side of the ball
Aqib ‘I shoot myself’ Talib with a punk move tearing off the necklace Kaep gave to Crabtree, as gift after the superbowl pass was overthrown. It was a momento and good luck piece. Talib took it upon himself to tear it off Crabtrees neck with no repercussion by the refs. Destruction of property in excess of 500$ = criminal offense. Let’s see the NFL and it’s ‘integrity’ do something about it.
Stay classy Talib.
Vance Joseph!
ricko1112 says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:15 PM
After Elway “won” his 2 SBs, we found out that the Broncos had been cheating the salary cap by $30M. There was no way they could have kept both Elway and Davis without those secret payments. The League turned a blind eye because it wanted badly for Elway to get a SB win(s). We all remember the cry, “This one’s for John!” The league waited for Elway to retire before penalizing Denver. For the most egregious violations in NFL history; violations that are the only reason Denver won those 2 SBs, they were fined $950K and a 3rd round draft choice.
—————–
Do you just cut and paste the same comment all day long?
It speaks to you level of intelligence (or rather lack thereof).
Come up with a coherent thought of your own that’s original.
Nothing but respect for Kubiak. Hell of a coaching job to win it all last year, nice career overall.
rick01112–Your screen name tells us where you are, and your semi-literate screed tells us all we need to know about your “objectivity”. Geez, what a paranoid rant.
Surely we must all acknowledge that Elway is a genius.
Phillips is bailing too? Hope they have enough lifeboats.
Geez Brass Monkey give it a break…….those 3 SB Trophys looks really awesome on display…..if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying…..
and we have no issue with the Patriots and this idiotic deflategate nonsense…..I hope Brady sticks it to Roger now that we are out of it….
ricko1112 says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:15 PM
After Elway “won” his 2 SBs, we found out that the Broncos had been cheating the salary cap by $30M. There was no way they could have kept both Elway and Davis without those secret payments. The League turned a blind eye because it wanted badly for Elway to get a SB win(s). We all remember the cry, “This one’s for John!” The league waited for Elway to retire before penalizing Denver. For the most egregious violations in NFL history; violations that are the only reason Denver won those 2 SBs, they were fined $950K and a 3rd round draft choice.
In comparison, NE lost a 1st rounder and $500K for having a single camera just a few feet out of position for about 20 minutes. They lost 2 picks, $1M, and Brady for 4 games because they played outside in the cold. Remember, Indy played with deflated footballs during that same game, but received no penalties despite their long history of cheating.
Last year, Goodell tried to cover up Manning’s PED use and even manipulated the choice of refs for the AFCCG and SB. Those refs, Hochuli and Blakeman, had never allowed the Broncos to lose on their watch. A perfect 15-0. As insurance, the League placed a rabid Broncos’ fan as the replay official for the SB. You can Google the social media posts his wife was making all game. Don’t forget that all replays for the game were made by the booth and not the Blakeman. The game turned on a blown call. Newton made a beautiful pass to Cotchery. Replays all showed a clear, clean catch. Despite that, it was ruled incomplete. On the next play, Newton fumbled. Not the fumble where turtled.
It doesn’t matter who the coach is in Denver. The NFL isn’t going to bend and break rules, or ignore incredible violations for Simien. However, if Romo goes to Denver, the cheating and special treatment will be back with a vengeance!
—————-
Pats fan here but I know we benefitted from Tuck rule call in the playoffs. Without that call, we don’t win a SB that year.
He must have some serious health issues for him to walk away. Most coaches are lifers, they have to be dragged away kicking and screaming.
Kudos to him for moving on with his life while he still has a life.
Now if he resurfaces somewhere else in a year or two then we can only speculate that he doesn’t get along with someone in the organization.
Urban is sick (from the loss the other day. He’ll quit because he’ll need therapy in Denver…
Good for him. He has a SB ring, can spend time with the family, has enough money (hopefully) saved up. Good for him. Enjoy retirement GK, you’ve earned it, you deserve it, and I hope you and your family have many, many years ahead to enjoy with each other.
BrassMonkey says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:39 PM
It speaks to you level of intelligence…
======================
That’s priceless, you’ve outdone yourself chipster.
Gonna be fun watching this dumpster fire. Couldn’t happen to a more dis gusting human being (Elway)
The wheels on the bus have officially fallen off in donkey land