Kubiak tells Broncos he’s retiring

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 8:11 PM EST

After Sunday’s season-ending win over the Raiders, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said he’ll publicly address his future on Monday. He privately has shared his plans with the team.

Per multiple sources, Kubiak has told Broncos players that he will retire.

The move already has been couched as arising from health concerns. However, the extent to which changes would have been made to his coaching staff also is a factor. Kubiak did not want to show disloyalty to any of the men who helped the team win Super Bowl 50.

The staff will now surely change, perhaps dramatically. The contract of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is expiring; there’s chatter among the Broncos players that Wade will be retiring.