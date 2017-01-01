 Skip to content

LeGarrette Blount: Ndamukong Suh is a dirty player

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 17: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 35-14 Patriots win, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount scuffled at the end of a Blount run near Miami’s end zone.

Suh appeared to touch off the unpleasantries by shoving Blount as he got up at the end of the play and things escalated from there. Blount got flagged for a personal foul on the play, but saved some shots for Suh after the game as well.

“He’s a dirty player, he’s always been a dirty player [and] he’s always going to be a dirty player,” Blount said in an interview with WBZ. “There’s no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there’s something to be said about it. All in all, he got his ass beat. They lost, he ran into the locker room after the game. We’re good.”

Blount scored a touchdown earlier in the fourth by running right through the middle of the Dolphins defense. Suh was shuttled aside by Blount’s blockers, so the verbal smackdown wasn’t the only one that Suh received on Sunday.

28 Responses to “LeGarrette Blount: Ndamukong Suh is a dirty player”
  1. patsfan says: Jan 1, 2017 5:37 PM

    About the only time Suh wasn’t invisible.

  2. topcide says: Jan 1, 2017 5:39 PM

    So glad the lions let him walk

  3. newenglandsports11 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:40 PM

    In other news, water is wet

  4. golforepar says: Jan 1, 2017 5:40 PM

    No room in the game for cheating either!

  5. ryanvanslooten says: Jan 1, 2017 5:40 PM

    He’s absolutely right. Suh is a lazy, selfish player. Cut him loose, Miami, you’re better than that garbage.

  6. tylawspick6 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:41 PM

    yet again goodell will sit and do nothing

  7. patsfan says: Jan 1, 2017 5:41 PM

    Oh wait, he made a tremendous play against the Center when he jumped offsides.

  8. ricko1112 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:41 PM

    Correction: Suh is THE dirtiest player in the NFL. I was glad when Brady got pulled because Suh is well known for trying to intentionally injure players.

  9. losingisnotanoption says: Jan 1, 2017 5:45 PM

    Suh had no impact on the game. One of the worst contracts in the league; totally overpaid.

  10. jag1959 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:47 PM

    newenglandsports11 says:
    Jan 1, 2017 5:40 PM
    In other news, water is wet
    ____________

    First thing that came to my mind when I saw the headline.

  11. whywerule says: Jan 1, 2017 5:49 PM

    Everyone knows Suh is a dirty player but Blount needs to avoid retaliation.

  12. dejadoh says: Jan 1, 2017 5:50 PM

    Man, that’s the pot calling the kettle black.
    Blount made his reputation as being a dirty player while at Oregon. Suh, yeah, we know.

  13. nhpats says: Jan 1, 2017 5:50 PM

    The Dolphins had a nice little run…..but they showed they aren’t ready to compete with the big dogs yet….

  14. fanfrommontreal says: Jan 1, 2017 5:51 PM

    Stating the obvious. Also totally overpaid.

  15. finsblood13 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:54 PM

    Suh has been by far the best Dt in the league this year..

  16. tylawspick6 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:56 PM

    belichick always makes sure these overpaid and overrated defensive players are neutralized

    just an atrocious contract for miami to handle moving forward

  17. fishyinalittledishy says: Jan 1, 2017 5:58 PM

    I am glad Suh is on our team. Lions fans are laughable when they come out with the ” glad we got rid of him baloney ” Really? And Blount better keep his trap shut or Hoody will have him in for a chat.

  18. markeyh says: Jan 1, 2017 5:59 PM

    I find it funny that LaGarrette Blount is trying to bring up character issues of anybody.

    But its comments like that that will make this Dolphins team more motivated to make sure they go after the Patriots in our division it’s just a matter of time.

  19. nhpats says: Jan 1, 2017 6:01 PM

    fishyinalittledishy says:
    Jan 1, 2017 5:58 PM
    I am glad Suh is on our team. Lions fans are laughable when they come out with the ” glad we got rid of him baloney ” Really? And Blount better keep his trap shut or Hoody will have him in for a chat.

    ———

    Comments like these will make it all the sweeter to watch the Steelers disassemble the Dolphins next weekend

  20. pastabelly says: Jan 1, 2017 6:01 PM

    LG, you win Captain Obvious award this week. Suh gets a free pass from NFL offices and always has. Once he got next to nothing for “accidentally” stomping on Rodgers’ ankle, you knew he was a favored son.

  21. markeyh says: Jan 1, 2017 6:04 PM

    Suh has been the best FA signing we have made and is worth every penny.

  22. streetyson says: Jan 1, 2017 6:04 PM

    Suh should have been ejected for two clear deadball personal fouls – taking a shot at Blount and the “encroachment” was a flat out followed-through cheap shot.

    Fins also watered the field and interfered with the Pats headsets.

  23. tyrobjenkins says: Jan 1, 2017 6:04 PM

    Captain Obvious is obvious. Lions still trying to shake that reputation he gave them.

  24. bawston1 says: Jan 1, 2017 6:05 PM

    Sure it will. 20 years and counting since Miami has been relevant.

    markeyh says:
    Jan 1, 2017 5:59 PM
    I find it funny that LaGarrette Blount is trying to bring up character issues of anybody.

    But its comments like that that will make this Dolphins team more motivated to make sure they go after the Patriots in our division it’s just a matter of time

  25. donbat67 says: Jan 1, 2017 6:07 PM

    “At least I think it was him , I was really stoned “

  26. marima07 says: Jan 1, 2017 6:07 PM

    To be Blount, he’s right.

  27. Nofoolnodrool says: Jan 1, 2017 6:08 PM

    Blount is getting some karma back. He sucker punched a player after a game and gave up on the Steelers in the middle of a game to go back to the Cheaters….Suh should have broken his nose…only after gouging out his eyes….seriously quit whining like your fans Blount.

  28. I Understand The Catch Rule says: Jan 1, 2017 6:10 PM

    Blount should have treated him like Bryon Houtt from Boise State. That would have been something to see.

