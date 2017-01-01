LeGarrette Blount: Ndamukong Suh is a dirty player

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 35-14 Patriots win, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount scuffled at the end of a Blount run near Miami’s end zone.
Suh appeared to touch off the unpleasantries by shoving Blount as he got up at the end of the play and things escalated from there. Blount got flagged for a personal foul on the play, but saved some shots for Suh after the game as well.
“He’s a dirty player, he’s always been a dirty player [and] he’s always going to be a dirty player,” Blount said in an interview with WBZ. “There’s no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there’s something to be said about it. All in all, he got his ass beat. They lost, he ran into the locker room after the game. We’re good.”
Blount scored a touchdown earlier in the fourth by running right through the middle of the Dolphins defense. Suh was shuttled aside by Blount’s blockers, so the verbal smackdown wasn’t the only one that Suh received on Sunday.
