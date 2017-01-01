LeSean McCoy departs with an ankle injury

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 1:48 PM EST

Running back LeSean McCoy was a bright spot during another disappointing season for the Bills, but his season has come to an end a couple of hours before the team’s year is officially over.

McCoy left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the second quarter with an ankle injury and the Bills announced that he will not return to the contest. He ran five times for 10 yards before leaving the game.

That leaves McCoy with 234 carries for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season. Those numbers represent a strong rebound year for McCoy, who struggled with injuries during his first season with the Bills in 2015.

The Bills will go with Mike Gillislee as their lead back the rest of the way. They’ve put up minimal offense with EJ Manuel at the reins — 34 yards on 17 plays — and the Jets lead 7-0 with over nine minutes to play in the first half.