Lions take halftime lead with division title on the line

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 9:58 PM EST

After a slow start, the Lions offense has found life, and could be sending them to a division title.

Detroit has taken a 14-10 lead over the Packers just before halftime, with Matthew Stafford hitting Golden Tate with a quick touchdown pass.

Between Stafford settling into a rhythm and the Lions keeping things balanced (running back Zach Zenner has 98 yards from scrimmage already), Detroit has the Packers on their heels a bit.

Of course, that’s all contingent on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews dropping what would have been a pick-six, but the point stands.

The Packers did drive for a field goal in the 23 seconds before the break, points which could be crucial as this game develops.

A win clinches the NFC North title and a chance to host the Giants, while the loser travels to Seattle for a Wild Card game.