Lions take halftime lead with division title on the line

After a slow start, the Lions offense has found life, and could be sending them to a division title.
Detroit has taken a 14-10 lead over the Packers just before halftime, with Matthew Stafford hitting Golden Tate with a quick touchdown pass.
Between Stafford settling into a rhythm and the Lions keeping things balanced (running back Zach Zenner has 98 yards from scrimmage already), Detroit has the Packers on their heels a bit.
Of course, that’s all contingent on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews dropping what would have been a pick-six, but the point stands.
The Packers did drive for a field goal in the 23 seconds before the break, points which could be crucial as this game develops.
A win clinches the NFC North title and a chance to host the Giants, while the loser travels to Seattle for a Wild Card game.
doesnt really matter who wins, no one is getting past the giants or dallas anyway
That field goal was yuuuuge!
If the refs actually keep it neutral, the Kitties may have a chance. They called holding on an Aaron Rodgers scramble (which has been about as rare as a blue moon the past few years) so that’s encouraging, but there’s still a half to go.
Lions have 4 first downs on pick plays. Refs are green bay biased obviously. Just ask leather
At the moment it looks like the Lions want it a little more than the Packers, now if they can keep their motors running in the second half. Stafford is looking really comfortable back there, good to see. Surprising to see Clay Mathews drop a sure pick, not that it hurt this lions fans feelings to see him do so mind you!
Poor leatherface, you’re gonna be wrong again
bigdaddyrockytop says:
Jan 1, 2017 10:06 PM
Lions have 4 first downs on pick plays. Refs are green bay biased obviously. Just ask leather
its not a pick play within one yard of the los. chek the rule book. packers have been getting calls for the last 25 years.
I do have to admit, the refs haven’t been so blatantly in favor of GB the last few weeks.
That missed FG by the lions will end up being huge
Packers have beat the Giants earlier this year so I would say they have a chance to beat them.
Many games are called better than you think, it just so happens that timing makes certain plays more memorable in some fans eyes. They aren’t nor will they ever be perfect, but they are certainly better than what the NBA has.
Seems after the Redskins lost it changed the dynamics of this game.Neither team is focused and just want to stay away from any key injuries.Also with the way the Giants defense is playing,i think the Seahawks would be easier to beat next week even if it is on the road.Win the game and have a date with the Giants defense.BTW i am not a Giants fan.You would think getting a home playoff game would be an incentive.As i am typing GB just drove for a TD so Macarthy must have ripped into them at halftime.
Why do people whine that officiating favors the Packers? Nothing could be more ridiculous. especially seeing g as the refs threw 3 flags in a row on the Packers on questionable calls.
typical caldwell coached team. lions are unprepared. title on the line. tackling is awful etc etc etc. get a kickoff after penalty that comes down at the 20 and all they can get is an 8 yard return? pathetic. i’m turning on the other late game.