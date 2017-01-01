Matt McGloin, Raiders taking a beating

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 5:34 PM EST

It’s bad enough losing an MVP candidate, but the Raiders may be on the verge of finishing the season with their third-string quarterback.

Trainers are checking out Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin after he took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Broncos defensive lineman Jared Crick.

Connor Cook was warming up on the sidelines immediately, as McGloin was being checked between series.

It was a rough start anyway, as he was 6-of-11 passing for just 21 yards.

The Broncos are up 10-0 in the second quarter.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. ET: McGloin has been ruled questionable to return with a shoulder injury.