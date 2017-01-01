No early leader for Broncos job

Two years ago, when the Denver Broncos were last looking for a new head coach, Gary Kubiak quickly emerged as the favorite. This time, don’t expect that to happen.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos likely will engage in a broader search than they did in 2015, once Kubiak officially announces his decision to retire.
With the defense still the strength of the Broncos, don’t be surprised if they hire a new coach with an eye toward keeping the current defensive staff in place. The contract of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will be expiring; some are suggesting he will be retiring, but the Broncos would like to keep him around.
And although those parameters could be interpreted as meaning that a defensive coach from another team would not be hired to be the head coach, keep in mind that the Steelers hired Mike Tomlin a decade ago with Dick LeBeau in place as the defensive coordinator. The Steelers continued to run LeBeau’s 3-4 defense even though Tomlin emerged as a 4-3 specialist.
Linehan. Keep Phillips at DC, trade for Romo
that team is spiraling in a cap hell
Matt Patricia makes A LOT of sense with the defense they have.
Dark Horse candidate: Troy Calhoun, Air Force. He’s from the Kubiak/Shanahan coaching tree. Has loose connections to Elway.
What about Josh McDaniels?
Peyton Manning
1. $38M in cap space for 2017 is hardly cap hell..
2. I’d be happy w Matt Patricia…. done with the Shanahan coaching tree.
How is Kyle Shanny not the favorite ? Keep Wade on . And watch the Skins not tag Cousins so Kyle Shanny gets to work with the guy he wanted to from the time he was drafted.
Chip Kelly. Please!
If not Jeff Fisher would be fine with me also.
🙂
patricia is not stupid
elway thinks drafting and development is not needed
and the bowles kids are entitled rich kids
not a good situation
Tom Coughlin to Denver.
tylawspick6 says:
Jan 1, 2017 11:32 PM
that team is spiraling in a cap hell
————–
Come on, do your due diligence. They have $30+M in cap space in 2017 and that doesn’t include cap savings due to cuts and restructures.
Norv.
I know, call me crazy. But his problem as a HC was always his inability to build a complete team. In Denver (assuming they can get Phillips to stay) he would never have to worry about the defense.
Stranger things have happened.
Get Fischer, he deserves the record.