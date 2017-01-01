 Skip to content

No early leader for Broncos job

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 11:27 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos exits the tunnel and on to the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two years ago, when the Denver Broncos were last looking for a new head coach, Gary Kubiak quickly emerged as the favorite. This time, don’t expect that to happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos likely will engage in a broader search than they did in 2015, once Kubiak officially announces his decision to retire.

With the defense still the strength of the Broncos, don’t be surprised if they hire a new coach with an eye toward keeping the current defensive staff in place. The contract of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will be expiring; some are suggesting he will be retiring, but the Broncos would like to keep him around.

And although those parameters could be interpreted as meaning that a defensive coach from another team would not be hired to be the head coach, keep in mind that the Steelers hired Mike Tomlin a decade ago with Dick LeBeau in place as the defensive coordinator. The Steelers continued to run LeBeau’s 3-4 defense even though Tomlin emerged as a 4-3 specialist.

14 Responses to “No early leader for Broncos job”
  1. bcdc26 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:32 PM

    Linehan. Keep Phillips at DC, trade for Romo

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:32 PM

    that team is spiraling in a cap hell

  3. fumblenuts says: Jan 1, 2017 11:38 PM

    Matt Patricia makes A LOT of sense with the defense they have.

  4. snccoach says: Jan 1, 2017 11:38 PM

    Dark Horse candidate: Troy Calhoun, Air Force. He’s from the Kubiak/Shanahan coaching tree. Has loose connections to Elway.

  5. mayoroffoxboro says: Jan 1, 2017 11:41 PM

    What about Josh McDaniels?

  6. rondayne says: Jan 1, 2017 11:43 PM

    Peyton Manning

  7. aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says: Jan 1, 2017 11:47 PM

    1. $38M in cap space for 2017 is hardly cap hell..

    2. I’d be happy w Matt Patricia…. done with the Shanahan coaching tree.

  8. tomtravis76 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:50 PM

    How is Kyle Shanny not the favorite ? Keep Wade on . And watch the Skins not tag Cousins so Kyle Shanny gets to work with the guy he wanted to from the time he was drafted.

  9. war27 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:51 PM

    Chip Kelly. Please!

    If not Jeff Fisher would be fine with me also.
    🙂

  10. tylawspick6 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:51 PM

    patricia is not stupid

    elway thinks drafting and development is not needed

    and the bowles kids are entitled rich kids

    not a good situation

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 1, 2017 11:52 PM

    Tom Coughlin to Denver.

  12. maust1013 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:56 PM

    tylawspick6 says:
    Jan 1, 2017 11:32 PM
    that team is spiraling in a cap hell
    ————–
    Come on, do your due diligence. They have $30+M in cap space in 2017 and that doesn’t include cap savings due to cuts and restructures.

  13. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Jan 1, 2017 11:57 PM

    Norv.

    I know, call me crazy. But his problem as a HC was always his inability to build a complete team. In Denver (assuming they can get Phillips to stay) he would never have to worry about the defense.

    Stranger things have happened.

  14. jbaxt says: Jan 1, 2017 11:59 PM

    Get Fischer, he deserves the record.

