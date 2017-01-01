 Skip to content

Packers a quarter away from NFC North title, but with concerns

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 10:51 PM EST
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams dunks the ball on the goal post after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

The Packers are hanging onto a 17-14 lead over the Lions for the division crown, but they have concerns on multiple levels at the moment.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins was just taken off the field on a cart, after being immobilized by athletic trainers on the field. He landed awkwardly on his neck while diving for a play, and seemed to be moving as he fell. But players gathered around immediately in a show of concern, bringing a quiet over the crowd at Ford Field.

As for the game, the Packers reclaimed the lead early in the third on a touchdown pass to Davante Adams‘ whose vertical leap if not judgment was on display as he dunked over the goalpost, drawing a penalty.

Given Detroit’s penchant for late-game comebacks, it’s setting up for an exciting finish, to the game and the regular season.

UPDATE 10:53 p.m. ET: Rollins has been taken to a nearby hospital for tests, and obviously won’t return.

14 Responses to “Packers a quarter away from NFC North title, but with concerns”
  1. chris1cat says: Jan 1, 2017 10:54 PM

    I hope the kid is ok.
    Packers stink

  2. ispeakthetruthraiders says: Jan 1, 2017 10:55 PM

    Florio said it was delluisonal for the Packers to run the table after Rodgers said it.. welllllll…

  3. shaggytoodle says: Jan 1, 2017 10:55 PM

    Hoping its just a stinger, but I don’t feel that’s likely, but every team has injuries to deal with, its just a matter of playing as a unit and being able to over come them.

  4. taintedsaints2009 says: Jan 1, 2017 10:55 PM

    Lions are terrible and will be an easy win for Seattle.

  5. tritz32 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:08 PM

    Aaron Charles Rodgers is a problem for the NFC right now! Should be MVP but I doubt he gets it. #HoustonBound

  6. leatherface2012 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:10 PM

    hey detroit, heres a clue. actually try and get pressure on rodgers, and maybe try covering receivers. detroit just allows the receivers to run around uncovered. pathetic effort out there tonite. no discipline at all. seattle is going to blow them out next weekend. wont even be close.

  7. greenbaylibrarybreathalyzer says: Jan 1, 2017 11:26 PM

    Detroit-you have the worst Defense in the league.

  8. shaggytoodle says: Jan 1, 2017 11:26 PM

    Its one thing to have a great player, its another to have a great player with leadership.

  9. tqaztec says: Jan 1, 2017 11:32 PM

    One and done, again. This ain’t 2010.

  10. leatherface2012 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:37 PM

    im going on 64 years old, and i could cover better than these detroit corners. for gods sake, no effort acting like they could care less, hope seattle beats them by 40. pansy morons.

  11. nrns77 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:42 PM

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!

  12. truthbetold109 says: Jan 1, 2017 11:42 PM

    A lot of talking from the purple fans who won’t even have a team in the playoffs.

  13. shaggytoodle says: Jan 1, 2017 11:43 PM

    Viking fans that are mad they didn’t get the playoff berth they “earned” in October, are extra salty.

    Its not how you start, its how you finsih, and its better to be one and done, than just done.

    Enjoy your off-season Viking fans, Good luck in Seattle, Detroit.

  14. bigdaddyrockytop says: Jan 1, 2017 11:56 PM

    I have never seen a 63 year old man whine so much. Again Detroit is the worst 9 win team Ive seen. Smoke and mirrors.

