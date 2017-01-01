Packers a quarter away from NFC North title, but with concerns

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 10:51 PM EST

The Packers are hanging onto a 17-14 lead over the Lions for the division crown, but they have concerns on multiple levels at the moment.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins was just taken off the field on a cart, after being immobilized by athletic trainers on the field. He landed awkwardly on his neck while diving for a play, and seemed to be moving as he fell. But players gathered around immediately in a show of concern, bringing a quiet over the crowd at Ford Field.

As for the game, the Packers reclaimed the lead early in the third on a touchdown pass to Davante Adams‘ whose vertical leap if not judgment was on display as he dunked over the goalpost, drawing a penalty.

Given Detroit’s penchant for late-game comebacks, it’s setting up for an exciting finish, to the game and the regular season.

UPDATE 10:53 p.m. ET: Rollins has been taken to a nearby hospital for tests, and obviously won’t return.