Packers finally get started, take early lead on Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

It appears that walking onto the field knowing you were making the playoffs has taken a bit of the edge off the Packers and the Lions.

The 256th game of the season is a little slow-starting, but the Packers just took a 7-0 lead on Aaron Rodgers‘ touchdown pass to Aaron Ripkowski.

The Lions had the first chance to go up, but kicker Matt Prater missed a 39-yard field goal, and the Packers responded with an eight-play, 71-yard drive. Aaron Rodgers got off to a slow start, but has been able to keep plays alive with his legs, showing no real signs of the calf injury which was an issue for the last month.

Both teams are making the postseason, with the winner hosting the Giants and the loser going to Seattle, so there’s plenty of incentive to win.

