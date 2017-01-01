Panthers lead, in game highlighted by weird noise

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 1:48 PM EST

If it had happened in Minnesota, you wouldn’t have thought anything of it.

But a weird noise over the speakers in Tampa Bay caused a brief delay in the Buccaneers-Panthers game, and held up a Graham Gano field goal attempt. It sounded like the horn the Vikings play at home games, but didn’t fit with the whole pirate motif they have going on at Raymond James Stadium.

No one seemed to know where it was from, but after the brief delay, Gano missed the field goal and play proceeded.

The Panthers are up 7-3 on a Jonathan Stewart touchdown run, and the Panthers have already forced a pair of Jameis Winston turnovers.

An interception by James Bradberry and a forced fumble have kept the Panthers ahead, and a third one was dropped by linebacker Thomas Davis, as Winston has reverted to his previous form.