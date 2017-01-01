Patriots grouchy about flight delay, field conditions

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 11:48 AM EST

The Patriots can secure home field advantage through the AFC playoffs today in Miami, at least now that they’re in Miami.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is likely grumpier than normal, after their flight to South Florida was delayed, causing them to arrive more than three hours behind schedule.

Via Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, equipment issues kept them from taking off on time, and they didn’t land until 8:30 p.m. That forced them to alter their meeting schedule last night.

And Belichick is also apparently not thrilled with the field conditions after walking the surface of Hard Rock Stadium this morning. According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Belichick is “pretty ticked off about it.”

Of course, it might be hard to tell. Belichick always preaches to players to control what they can control, and flight schedules and grass conditions are things he has not been put in charge of. So it’s’ on him to compartmentalize the frustrations and keep his team focused on the job at hand.