Patriots grouchy about flight delay, field conditions

The Patriots can secure home field advantage through the AFC playoffs today in Miami, at least now that they’re in Miami.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is likely grumpier than normal, after their flight to South Florida was delayed, causing them to arrive more than three hours behind schedule.
Via Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, equipment issues kept them from taking off on time, and they didn’t land until 8:30 p.m. That forced them to alter their meeting schedule last night.
And Belichick is also apparently not thrilled with the field conditions after walking the surface of Hard Rock Stadium this morning. According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Belichick is “pretty ticked off about it.”
Of course, it might be hard to tell. Belichick always preaches to players to control what they can control, and flight schedules and grass conditions are things he has not been put in charge of. So it’s’ on him to compartmentalize the frustrations and keep his team focused on the job at hand.
Miami is known to manipulate their playing surface to slow opponents’ offensive attacks. Continuing the tradition of the most prolific cheater in NFL history: Don Shula.
The league should fine teams when the field conditions are knowingly bad. It’s a danger to all of the players involved.
And here we have yet another weak Gantt story in which he trolls NE with click bait by pretending to know the thoughts of BB based on hearing from a friend who heard it from a friend that he might of been frowning. Weak.
As a Pats fan, I would not be at the least bit surprised if Bill is happy about all of this. Now he can tell his team, “Lets win this damn game so we don’t have to get on a plane and go through this Sh!+ and play on someone’s horrible field again!”
Motivation… NICE
So it’s’ on him to compartmentalize the frustrations and keep his team focused on the job at hand
This may just be the sage advice that puts them over the top today. Thank you.
Did the Dolphins, over water the field again.
This should be good for 100 plus comments by the sheep. Bill B probably needs to get his sleep and was deprived….suck it up grumpy you can sleep during the game. After playing one of the easiest schedules Bill you are already well rested.
Both teams play on the same turf. No advantage there.
Typical of the Dolphins. How can you have a crappy field in S. Florida? Answer, screw it up to slow down the opponent. Cheating Dolphins, all the way back to Shula.