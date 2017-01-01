Patriots open up with a touchdown

The condition of the field in Miami may not be to Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s liking, but it didn’t slow down his team at all on the opening drive of the game.
The Patriots moved easily down the field against the Dolphins and capped a 75-yard drive with a Tom Brady touchdown pass to tight end Martellus Bennett to make it 7-0 with more than eight minutes off the clock in the first quarter. It was the sixth completion in six tries for Brady to open the game and Bennett’s second catch of the drive.
Brady also used his feet to convert a third down. After dropping back to find no one to throw to, Brady scrambled for six yards before an awkward slide to the turf that left him picking sod out of his knee brace when he got back to his feet.
The Patriots clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win and more of the same from their offense the rest of the afternoon would make it hard to stop them from grabbing it.
Whoops! The rout is on.
3 key 3rd down conversions
14 -0
11 minutes in 14 to nothing…….. Pats of course. Yawn
And TD #2 goes to DUI offender Michael Floyd. Pats’ fans must be so proud.
Miami is just spotting them a few points to make it competitive
What’s up fins fans? This is what happens when the Patriots try.
BrassMonkey says:
Jan 1, 2017 1:28 PM
Miami’s best season in years and they still can’t hang with the big boys. Phin fans must be so proud.