Patriots stem Dolphins rally with long Julian Edelman touchdown

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EST

Wide receiver Michael Floyd caught his first touchdown pass as a Patriot in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and he had a big impact on another touchdown in the second half.

Floyd crushed Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett with a block that helped Julian Edelman turn a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown. The Edelman score came after the Dolphins closed the second quarter and opened the second half with touchdowns and moved the Patriots’ lead to 27-14 with under seven minutes left in the third.

It’s the longest reception of Edelman’s career and he’s now over 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the second time. It also leaves Tom Brady with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his 12 appearances this year.

The Dolphins drew within six points when Matt Moore hit Kenny Stills for a 25-yard score on their opening possession of the second half, but now they’re back to having work to do.