Potential first overall pick Myles Garrett officially turns pro

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is the odds-on favorite to go to Cleveland with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, so it’s no surprise that he has officially announced he’s going pro.

“After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft,” Garrett said in a statement. “I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting me, encouraging me and holding me accountable. We are a family, and I will be close with these guys forever.”

A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said he supports Garrett’s decision not to return, even though he has NCAA eligibility remaining.

“We wish Myles all the best in the upcoming NFL draft and with his professional football career,” Sumlin said. “Not only is he an exceptional talent, but he is an even better person and teammate. He has the desire, heart and character to achieve greatness on and off of the football field. Thank you to Myles and his family for all they have done for Texas A&M University.”

Several reports have indicated that the Browns, who will earn the No. 1 pick if they lose today, have a very high opinion of Garrett. The 49ers, who could take the first pick away from the Browns with a loss and a Cleveland win, don’t know who their G.M. or coach will be in 2017, so there’s no way of saying whether they would take Garrett, but suffice to say his pass-rushing talent doesn’t come along very often, and nearly every team will consider him one of the handful of best players in this year’s draft.