Protestors unfurl banner with message for U.S. Bank at Vikings game

January 1, 2017

As the Vikings wrap up their first season in their new home, someone had a message for the company that has purchased naming rights to the venue.

A pair of protestors using ropes and harnesses managed to hang a large banner with the words “U.S. BANK DIVEST” written on it. The intent was to urge the financial institution to end its relationship the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

In November 2015, protestors at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte managed to accomplish a similar objective, unfurling a banner aimed at the bank’s financing of a liquified natural gas export facility owned by Dominion Resources.

Just as it was in Charlotte, it’s unclear how the protestors got the gear in the stadium, which raises real questions about the quality of the security procedures. Eventually, someone will be looking to do something far more sinister than hang a banner. Incidents like this do little to inspire confidence that the plan would be thwarted.