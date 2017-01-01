Protestors unfurl banner with message for U.S. Bank at Vikings game

As the Vikings wrap up their first season in their new home, someone had a message for the company that has purchased naming rights to the venue.
A pair of protestors using ropes and harnesses managed to hang a large banner with the words “U.S. BANK DIVEST” written on it. The intent was to urge the financial institution to end its relationship the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.
In November 2015, protestors at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte managed to accomplish a similar objective, unfurling a banner aimed at the bank’s financing of a liquified natural gas export facility owned by Dominion Resources.
Just as it was in Charlotte, it’s unclear how the protestors got the gear in the stadium, which raises real questions about the quality of the security procedures. Eventually, someone will be looking to do something far more sinister than hang a banner. Incidents like this do little to inspire confidence that the plan would be thwarted.
If Minnesotans can get that through security, anyone can get anything through that security.
These guys aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed.
I wish some fans would’ve done that for divestiture from some incompetent owners, front ofc execs and HC’s…
Awesome.
Yes, why would anyone in Minnesota need gas or heating oil.
Back in October, Viking fans said they were going to be hanging a banner in the new stadium at the end of the season…………Technically, they were right!!!
The Land of Protestors. They were mad the Redskins were not in MIN so they could all protest again. It must be the raw meat and living with women that dont shave.
This is what happens when you don’t have a Super Bowl banner to hoist.