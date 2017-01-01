Raiders lose another QB, and the two seed

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 7:31 PM EST

The Raiders woke up this morning with a chance at the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Now, they’re going to have to go on the road, for what could be their only playoff game by the looks of things.

The Raiders dropped a 24-6 decision to the Broncos, dropping them to the Wild Card round coupled with the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers.

And in the process, they lost another quarterback, with Matt McGloin knocked out with a shoulder injury. He was playing in relief of MVP candidate Derek Carr, who suffered a broken leg last week.

That left rookie Connor Cook to finish the game, in his first active appearance of the season. He may have to start next week at Houston, against either Tom Savage or Brock Osweiler when the Raiders visit the Texans. And if McGloin’s status is even up in the air, they’ll have to sign another quarterback to give Cook a healthy backup.

That’s hardly a good sign, as their offense looked lost without Carr. They gained just 50 yards in the first half, as the Broncos ran out to a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter before the Raiders even got on the scoreboard.

The Broncos finished 9-7, and are expected to be looking for a new coach with Gary Kubiak’s departure.