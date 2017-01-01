 Skip to content

Rams to interview John Fassel on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Interim head coach John Fassel of the Los Angeles Rams (C) reacts during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The season has ended for the Rams, and the process of searching for a new coach will heat up, quickly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, interim coach John Fassel will be interviewed on Monday.

The process thereafter will depend in large part on who is available to be interviewed and when, based on which candidates work for teams that are still playing. One candidate not previously linked to the Rams job is Bills offensive coordinator/interim coach Anthony Lynn.

The Rams also have been consistently linked to Saints coach Sean Payton. We’ll have more on that one later tonight.

2 Responses to “Rams to interview John Fassel on Monday”
  1. scottarrowsmith says: Jan 1, 2017 7:37 PM

    Seems like my typical LAms we get pasted and we interview the interim coach lol.
    Its Payton or bust now. We need to go all in for him

  2. curmudgeon13 says: Jan 1, 2017 7:40 PM

    Why?

