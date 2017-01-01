Rams to interview John Fassel on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 7:34 PM EST

The season has ended for the Rams, and the process of searching for a new coach will heat up, quickly.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, interim coach John Fassel will be interviewed on Monday.

The process thereafter will depend in large part on who is available to be interviewed and when, based on which candidates work for teams that are still playing. One candidate not previously linked to the Rams job is Bills offensive coordinator/interim coach Anthony Lynn.

The Rams also have been consistently linked to Saints coach Sean Payton. We’ll have more on that one later tonight.