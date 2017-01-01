 Skip to content

Randall Cobb not playing Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 7:07 PM EST
The Packers will make their bid for the NFC North title without the help of wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb has been declared inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Lions due to the ankle injury that also kept him from playing in Week 16. Cobb was listed as questionable after missing a pair of practices this week and seemed like a long shot based on those absences.

Geronimo Allison will see more playing time in Cobb’s absence. Center J.C. Tretter and linebacker Jayrone Elliott are also out after being listed as questionable.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay is in the lineup after missing last Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Center Travis Swanson remains out with a concussion, however.

The winner of Sunday night’s game takes the division title. The loser may also be in the playoffs, although that’s contingent on whether the Redskins win or lose against the Giants.

3 Responses to “Randall Cobb not playing Sunday night”
  1. matt2calvin says: Jan 1, 2017 7:29 PM

    The Packers don’t need Cobb, they have the refs…

  2. yooperman says: Jan 1, 2017 7:30 PM

    This game should have been played before NY/Washington.
    But thanks NFL, now I don’t have to stay up until midnight. Both teams will be playing next week.
    Go Pack and Lions too.
    Hope they meet in championship game, if possible.

  3. shaggytoodle says: Jan 1, 2017 7:34 PM

    Congrats to GB on making the playoffs yet again. Hopefully they can get the W and host NYG in next week.

