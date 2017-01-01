Randall Cobb not playing Sunday night

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 7:07 PM EST

The Packers will make their bid for the NFC North title without the help of wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb has been declared inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Lions due to the ankle injury that also kept him from playing in Week 16. Cobb was listed as questionable after missing a pair of practices this week and seemed like a long shot based on those absences.

Geronimo Allison will see more playing time in Cobb’s absence. Center J.C. Tretter and linebacker Jayrone Elliott are also out after being listed as questionable.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay is in the lineup after missing last Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Center Travis Swanson remains out with a concussion, however.

The winner of Sunday night’s game takes the division title. The loser may also be in the playoffs, although that’s contingent on whether the Redskins win or lose against the Giants.