Redskins come to life, draw even in fourth quarter

For much of the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against the Giants, the Redskins resembled a playoff team about as much as they resembled a family of ducks.
The Giants were shutting them out on the scoreboard and their offense was finding rare success running the ball to keep the clock running. With time running out on their chance to make the playoffs, though, the Redskins have finally found some offensive life.
Kirk Cousins hit Pierre Garcon for a 21-yard gain on third-and-17 from the Giants’ 24-yard-line and then threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Reed on the next play. The extra point made it two straight scoring drives and 10 straight points for the Redskins, and we’ve got a 10-10 game with just over eight minutes left to play.
The Giants, meanwhile, have gone three-and-out on their last three drives as the Redskins defense has also found its footing after early struggles. It’s also helped that the Giants have pulled wide receiver Odell Beckham while leaving most of the other starters in the game. That may have been because of a renewal of his feud with Josh Norman, who has two penalties resulting from plays involving Beckham.
If so, those yards lost are looking like a small price to pay for the Redskins.
Of course the Giants blew it. When they have a lead, they are more conservative than Ted Cruz
I thought under the new rule, Norman gets ejected after 2 personal foul penalties…?
John, Thank you for calling them who they are. The REDSKINS!!!
Adrian Beathisson says:
Jan 1, 2017 7:02 PM
I’ll just call them ELIMINATED!!!
Adrian Beathisson says:
Jan 1, 2017 7:02 PM
and you can call HIM JOSH.
Kirk Cousins lol. The RG3 trade is one of the worst in NFL history. The never-ending rebuilding continues in Washington.
