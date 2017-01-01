Redskins come to life, draw even in fourth quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

For much of the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against the Giants, the Redskins resembled a playoff team about as much as they resembled a family of ducks.

The Giants were shutting them out on the scoreboard and their offense was finding rare success running the ball to keep the clock running. With time running out on their chance to make the playoffs, though, the Redskins have finally found some offensive life.

Kirk Cousins hit Pierre Garcon for a 21-yard gain on third-and-17 from the Giants’ 24-yard-line and then threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Reed on the next play. The extra point made it two straight scoring drives and 10 straight points for the Redskins, and we’ve got a 10-10 game with just over eight minutes left to play.

The Giants, meanwhile, have gone three-and-out on their last three drives as the Redskins defense has also found its footing after early struggles. It’s also helped that the Giants have pulled wide receiver Odell Beckham while leaving most of the other starters in the game. That may have been because of a renewal of his feud with Josh Norman, who has two penalties resulting from plays involving Beckham.

If so, those yards lost are looking like a small price to pay for the Redskins.