Report: Baalke blocked hiring of Gase in 2015

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

At a time when 49ers fans are surely feeling depressed about a pair of lost seasons under Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, it’s hard to feel much worse. But not impossible.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that, two years ago, the 49ers were ready to hire Adam Gase to succeed Jim Harbaugh. Per Glazer, G.M. Trent Baalke intervened at the 11-1/2 hour and convinced ownership not to hire Gase.

It’s unclear why Baalke didn’t want Gase, who is a coach of the year candidate after his first season as a head coach, in Miami. It may simply be that, after four years of struggling to coexist with Jim Harbaugh, Baalke wanted a coach like Tomsula, who was simply happy to be there.

Soon, Baalke will join Harbaugh, Gase, and Tomsula as not being there.