Report: Chip Kelly called Jed York after news of firing broke

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

New Year’s Eve was a little awkward for 49ers coach Chip Kelly and owner Jed York.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that, after word broke on Saturday night that the 49ers likely would make Kelly their second straight one-and-done coach, Kelly called York to discuss the situation.

“It was not a warm and fuzzy conversation,” Silver says.

It makes it even less likely that Kelly will manage to verbally finesse his way into a second season on the job. Widely regarded as being not the easiest guy to work with, Kelly is likely more salty than contrite — especially with the news putting an even darker cloud over the final game of the regular season.