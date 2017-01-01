 Skip to content

Report: Chip Kelly called Jed York after news of firing broke

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Chip Kelly of the San Francisco 49ers watches the action during the first half of the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Getty Images

New Year’s Eve was a little awkward for 49ers coach Chip Kelly and owner Jed York.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that, after word broke on Saturday night that the 49ers likely would make Kelly their second straight one-and-done coach, Kelly called York to discuss the situation.

“It was not a warm and fuzzy conversation,” Silver says.

It makes it even less likely that Kelly will manage to verbally finesse his way into a second season on the job. Widely regarded as being not the easiest guy to work with, Kelly is likely more salty than contrite — especially with the news putting an even darker cloud over the final game of the regular season.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories
3 Responses to “Report: Chip Kelly called Jed York after news of firing broke”
  1. Frazier28/7 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:05 PM

    And the home of the brave! You’re Fired!

  2. cadreamer1969 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:06 PM

    When Kelly calls to get it from the person who is leaking it to the media, you’d expect a warm and fuzzy?

  3. pfatalbert says: Jan 1, 2017 3:06 PM

    Hard to believe Harbaugh had them in a Super Bowl with Kaepernick at QB. Not that long ago either

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!