Report: Gary Kubiak likely to resign as Broncos’ head coach

Eleven months after winning the Super Bowl, Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is likely to step away after today’s regular-season finale.

Kubiak, who has health concerns, is likely to step down, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Kubiak has had success as an NFL head coach, he has also acknowledged that the stress of the job can wear on him. In 2013, when he he was head coach of the Texans, he had what is often referred to as a mini-stroke on the sideline. He had to be taken to the hospital after a game this year and missed a week of work as well.

When Kubiak was asked last week if he planned to keep going as the Broncos’ head coach, he was evasive in his answer. It now appears that he was evasive because he wasn’t ready to say publicly what he’s been thinking privately: It’s time to walk away.