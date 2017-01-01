Report: Gus Bradley to go with Anthony Lynn this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

The early word out of Buffalo is that interim coach Anthony Lynn is a good bet to get the full-time job starting in 2017 and he’s expected to be a candidate for other jobs should the Bills change course.

Lynn’s background is on the offensive side of the ball and he’d need a defensive coordinator to run things on that front if he is putting together a staff for next season. He’s reportedly made his choice.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is expected to join Lynn wherever Lynn goes this offseason. Schefter refers to it as a “Lynn-Bradley ticket” that would presumably be part of Lynn’s pitch to the Bills and other prospective employers.

Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks for four years before getting hired by the Jaguars and his dismissal moved him to the top of the list of potential hires for that position this offseason. If the Bills move quickly to name Lynn their head coach, it might not be long before Bradley is on his way to Buffalo.