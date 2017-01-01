 Skip to content

Report: Gus Bradley to go with Anthony Lynn this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 11:21 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Gus Bradley of the Jacksonville Jaguars before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images

The early word out of Buffalo is that interim coach Anthony Lynn is a good bet to get the full-time job starting in 2017 and he’s expected to be a candidate for other jobs should the Bills change course.

Lynn’s background is on the offensive side of the ball and he’d need a defensive coordinator to run things on that front if he is putting together a staff for next season. He’s reportedly made his choice.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is expected to join Lynn wherever Lynn goes this offseason. Schefter refers to it as a “Lynn-Bradley ticket” that would presumably be part of Lynn’s pitch to the Bills and other prospective employers.

Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks for four years before getting hired by the Jaguars and his dismissal moved him to the top of the list of potential hires for that position this offseason. If the Bills move quickly to name Lynn their head coach, it might not be long before Bradley is on his way to Buffalo.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Report: Gus Bradley to go with Anthony Lynn this offseason”
  1. eroschmidt says: Jan 1, 2017 11:32 AM

    Nice! If Lynn is HC then Tyrod probably stays though….

  2. fumblenuts says: Jan 1, 2017 11:52 AM

    Gus could end up back on the Seahawks……

  3. tangotwo22 says: Jan 1, 2017 12:02 PM

    Bradley needed more time in Jacksonville…he is a good coach who will get better. The Bills would be smart to hire this duo before they get tempted elsewhere. Finally adult leadership for the Bills.

  4. tylawspick6 says: Jan 1, 2017 12:05 PM

    afc east licking their chops

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!