Report: Jim Irsay “very unhappy” with team’s performance

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

Colts owner Jim Irsay said earlier this month that he did not anticipate making any changes to the coaching staff or front office once this season came to an end, but some in Indianapolis reportedly don’t feel entirely safe with the final game of the season a few hours away.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Irsay is “very unhappy” with how the 7-8 team has been performing for several weeks. As a result, members of the team’s coaching staff fear that Irsay will be reversing course from his previous position when it comes to making changes.

Head coach Chuck Pagano said last week that he takes full responsibility for the team’s “unacceptable” season, but it’s not hard to find people who would point fingers at General Manager Ryan Grigson when it comes to portioning blame for the team’s shortcomings over the last couple of seasons.

The two men both survived last season and signed extensions, but it looks like there will still be reason to watch what happens in Indianapolis after the final whistle blows on Sunday afternoon.