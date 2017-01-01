 Skip to content

RG3 throws first touchdown pass with Browns

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns rushes against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has thrown his first touchdown pass of the season.

The Browns have a 7-0 lead in Heinz Field over the Steelers after Griffin hit rookie tight end Seth DeValve on a 5-yard pass.

Griffin suffered a concussion last week but was cleared to return, and Browns coach Hue Jackson chose to start him because he wanted to evaluate Griffin further. This is Griffin’s fifth start of the season after a shoulder injury in the opener kept him out until December.

He’s the first Browns quarterback to start both the opener and the finale of the same season since Charlie Frye in 2006. The touchdown pass was Griffin’s first since Dec. 28, 2014.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “RG3 throws first touchdown pass with Browns”
  1. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 1, 2017 1:27 PM

    Aw, that’s adorable!

  2. veddermn8 says: Jan 1, 2017 1:27 PM

    Pats defensive headsets also reportedly not working. Still rolling 14-0 though.

  3. dawgturd says: Jan 1, 2017 1:42 PM

    “He’s the first Browns quarterback to start both the opener and the finale of the same season since Charlie Frye in 2006”

    That’s some funny stuff right their

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!