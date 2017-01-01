RG3 throws first touchdown pass with Browns

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 1:24 PM EST

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has thrown his first touchdown pass of the season.

The Browns have a 7-0 lead in Heinz Field over the Steelers after Griffin hit rookie tight end Seth DeValve on a 5-yard pass.

Griffin suffered a concussion last week but was cleared to return, and Browns coach Hue Jackson chose to start him because he wanted to evaluate Griffin further. This is Griffin’s fifth start of the season after a shoulder injury in the opener kept him out until December.

He’s the first Browns quarterback to start both the opener and the finale of the same season since Charlie Frye in 2006. The touchdown pass was Griffin’s first since Dec. 28, 2014.