Romo guides TD drive in first game action in 13 months

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took the field in the second quarter Sunday vs. the Eagles, replacing Dak Prescott.

Romo was ready. He led a six-play, 81-yard touchdown drive capped by a well placed 3-yard fade pass to Terrance Williams.

It was Romo’s first game action since Thanksgiving 2015. Romo threw long — and incomplete — on his first play, then threw a third-down slant to Williams for a first down. The Cowboys eventually scored after Dez Bryant drew a pass interference penalty inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line.

The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Romo was 3-of-4 passing for 29 yards on the drive. Mark Sanchez replaced him on the next drive.