Romo guides TD drive in first game action in 13 months

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took the field in the second quarter Sunday vs. the Eagles, replacing Dak Prescott.
Romo was ready. He led a six-play, 81-yard touchdown drive capped by a well placed 3-yard fade pass to Terrance Williams.
It was Romo’s first game action since Thanksgiving 2015. Romo threw long — and incomplete — on his first play, then threw a third-down slant to Williams for a first down. The Cowboys eventually scored after Dez Bryant drew a pass interference penalty inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line.
The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Romo was 3-of-4 passing for 29 yards on the drive. Mark Sanchez replaced him on the next drive.
No blitzing when Romo is in there, okay, Eagles ?
A 1st and a 4th for Sam Bradford. I can’t imagine what another team may give for Romo. I know this, his value just went up with that drive alone and the Cowboys may be on the verge of a dynasty.
Tony made it look easy. What rust?
That was a healthy Romo, the drive was surgical, the passes were sharp. If he could just stay healthy. Hate to lose him to another team because it’s pretty much a given Romo will lead his next team to the playoffs with a vengeance. Best wishes Tony, hellava job.
Not a fan of the Cowboys but you had to be happy with how good Romi looked going into the post season.
Controversy!!!!
Romo is driving his value up from a 7th rounder to a 4th, maybe. He’s 37 coming off of a back injury. Bradford is 29. Big difference. The one thing in his favor is his contract is fairly team friendly for a starting QB of his caliber.
The Cowboys will likely not get what some fans are thinking…
Should of gave him a few more series but whatever
Just please, no talk of a QB controversy. Also, Sanchez showing way he is not a starter in the NFL.
Sanchez: the gift that keeps on giving…