 Skip to content

Seahawks come alive, dig out of early deficit

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:50 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 01: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks dives to recover a fumble taking the ball away from Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Seahawks had 10 yards in the first quarter and faced an 11-point deficit early in the second quarter.

They lead the 49ers at halftime, 19-14.

Thomas Rawls had a short touchdown run, and Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Luke Willson. The Seahawks had three sacks and recovered two fumbles in the second quarter.

Shaun Draughn had both 49ers’ touchdowns.

Though it doesn’t look good for the Seahawks based on the first half in Atlanta, they would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Falcons loss.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
1 Response to “Seahawks come alive, dig out of early deficit”
  1. jackedupboonie says: Jan 1, 2017 6:12 PM

    Seattle looks like a pre season team trying to work never ending kinks out….not a playoff team fine tuning things before a run.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!