Seahawks come alive, dig out of early deficit

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

The Seahawks had 10 yards in the first quarter and faced an 11-point deficit early in the second quarter.

They lead the 49ers at halftime, 19-14.

Thomas Rawls had a short touchdown run, and Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Luke Willson. The Seahawks had three sacks and recovered two fumbles in the second quarter.

Shaun Draughn had both 49ers’ touchdowns.

Though it doesn’t look good for the Seahawks based on the first half in Atlanta, they would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Falcons loss.