Seahawks hold on, look forward to next week

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 7:29 PM EST

The Seahawks overcame a slow start and hung on late Sunday, beating the 49ers 25-23.

Rookie Trevone Boykin finished the game at quarterback for the Seahawks, who knew that the Falcons were in charge of their game and that their playoff spot was cemented. The Seahawks came into the day needing a win and a Falcons loss to be the NFC’s No. 2 seed.

The 49ers led 14-3 early and held the Seahawks to 10 yards in the first quarter. But the Seahawks turned up the defense, scored 16 points in the second quarter to take the lead and hung on from there.

The 10-5-1 Seahawks will be the NFC’s No. 3 seed and play the Packers-Lions loser next weekend. The Packers and Lions play for the NFC North title Sunday night.

The 49ers finish 2-14 and have fired both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke. The 49ers will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown Sunday; his touchdown went to Luke Willson. Jimmy Graham caught four passes for 64 yards and had a 42-yard catch in the second quarter to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Thomas Rawls.

Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Jarran Reed was ejected in the fourth quarter for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following a 49ers’ extra point.