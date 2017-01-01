Sean Payton to Rams chatter continues to grow

Eventually, the annual “Sean Payton may leave the Saints” rumor is going to be right. That year could be this year.
With multiple national reporters connecting Payton to the Rams, Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Rams plan to seek permission to speak to Payton this week, and that Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis would be open to trading Payton.
Technically, the Saints and Rams would work out the terms of compensation before the Rams speak to Payton about a contract to coach the Rams. It’s not a trade in the classic sense; the Saints don’t send the remaining contract to the Rams. Instead, the Rams work out a deal with Payton. And the Rams work out a deal with the Saints.
As a practical matter, plenty of the nuts and bolts will be worked out on a wink-nod basis, with hypothetical conversations setting the parameters before the official launch sequence is engaged. Essentially, if the Rams and Saints ever get to the point where they are negotiating the terms of compensation for Payton, the Rams will know that they’ll be able to do a deal with Payton.
Does a trade of a HC mean the Rooney Rule would not apply?
Won a Super Bowl with a qb and def. Neither in L.A.
There are good coaching candidates out there that wouldn’t require giving up draft picks.
Hard to believe he being an offense coach would go to a team that doesn’t have a QB. But money has led to many making decisions that don’t make sense.
Sooner the better 3 consecutive 7-9’s? Adios Jerk
Rams really can’t afford to trade away draft picks at this point in time…
This could work…but only if Brees follows him. Good luck with that.
Fine, give us Rams best D player.
Hire Wade Philips. Drew can run the O
As a Saints fan, BYE! 7-9 is what the Rams have in store for them, AGAIN.
Please go, Payton. Your annual “I want to leave” leaks are tired, as are your annual “I need the shiniest free agent toys, never mind that they turn out to be busts” shopping sprees.
The Saints probably won’t do any better, but I’m ready for a different kind of suck than finishing 7-9 every year, blowing the draft pick and trading up in the draft for guys who can’t play dead in a western.
Just as long as he is forced to take his entire “best friends” coaching staff with him. Trade him and dont leave one single position coach on the payroll.
One question for Sean Payton: Why?
how is mickey loomis still employed as saints gm?
From Drew Brees to Jared Goff. I can’t even imagine how much they’d have to pay him to make that switch.
Overrated coach
The Saints have gotten many great years from Payton. A Super Bowl victory to cap it all off.
Sometimes a change of scenery is good for all parties.
As a Falcons fan, I have enjoyed playing Payton as he always gets his squad up for a great game.
He gave New Orleans a ring and he should be appreciated for his accomplishments.
